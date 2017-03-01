KIPP Delta falls against Riverside

BALD KNOB -- KIPP Delta may have been the No. 4 seed in its first-round Class 3A state tournament matchup against Riverside on Tuesday, but the Kippsters certainly resembled a higher seed.

Senior guard Gavin Stone scored 28 points and the Rebels (32-11) pulled away in the final eight minutes to earn a 63-54 over the Kippsters.

KIPP Delta (8-11) led 14-11 after one quarter and the game was deadlocked at 31-31 at the half, but Riverside outscored KIPP Delta 14-10 in the third quarter to take the lead for good.

KIPP Delta sophomore Barry Wilburn dropped in two free throws and hit a pull-up jumper to put KIPP in front 35-33 early in the third quarter. Riverside tied the game at 35-35, but Wilburn put the Kippsters back in front at 39-37 on a transition layup.

Riverside junior forward Landon Moyer converted a three-point play to put the Rebels in front 42-39. The Rebels led 45-41 to start the final quarter. Riverside did not surrender the lead in the fourth quarter.

KIPP Delta got within three points at 57-54 on a three-pointer by Shamarkus Otey, before Riverside used free throws by Stone to close out the victory.

Wilburn led KIPP Delta with 22 points, and Otey added 10.

Riverside advances to Thursday's semifinals and will play either Charleston or Junction City.

