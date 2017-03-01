Hard truth on farmers

Farmers. The salt of the earth. As American as apple pie and baseball. Yet it seems they are a huge part of our illegal immigration problem. Many stack up illegals in small shacks like cord wood. Much like slave owners of the past. To add insult to injury, these same farmers receive government subsidies, not unlike welfare recipients.

Tom Cotton, if you want to solve this issue, I believe you must prosecute the people that make illegal immigration pay--the illegal employers.

ROBERT K. KITTELSON

Powhatan

Sorry, no admittance

What with the travel ban, and our own "Warrior Tom" Cotton's proposal to cut the number of green card admissions to the country, we should change Lady Liberty. Instead of "give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning the breathe free ..." we'll change it to "Keep out." The torch in her hand could be changed to a middle-finger salute.

Alternatively, maybe "The Donald" could cut a deal with the French and make them pay to take her back.

CHET E. STUART

Bryant

Political alliterations

I hear that the Washington Post is adopting a new motto, "Democracy dies in darkness," which will be printed under its banner next week. This is supposed to have been voiced by the paper's owner, Jeff Bezos. As an alliteration, it does not hold a candle to William Safire's "Nattering nabobs of negativism," uttered by that statesman ahead of his time, Spiro Agnew.

If the Post wants to really get back at the current administration, may I suggest instead: "Trumpism triumphs in tribalism, tramples the truth, trashes tribunals, trammels trade and treaties, and is a tragicomic travesty of Good Government."

SARKIS NAZARIAN

Little Rock

From then until now

Thanks to Rex Nelson for the trip down "local radio lane." There's a gap in the narrative between the Herbie Byrd news beat and today's collaboration of public radio stations trying to be relevant in a media free-for-all. Gone are the days when a radio station license was rendered by the FCC on the promise to "... operate in the public interest, convenience and necessity." Federal deregulation spawned decades of ownership consolidation.

Accountants rule. News is not profitable. It seems all the stations in and around Little Rock are owned by out-of-town entities. Owners abdicate any thoughts of viable newsrooms. Satellites replace people (jobs). Creativity wanes. Radio journalism perishes.

It's interesting to note that the column appeared in the same Democrat-Gazette edition that reported a dozen newspaper jobs are lost due to lagging ad revenue. Edward R. Morrow's words are ringing, "A satellite has no conscience." That's -30-.

TED JONES

Sherwood

Letter to The Donald

Mr. Trump, you are now the president of the United States. Nobody can say you're not smart, and your instincts are right on. You won the presidency by appealing to those who have been left behind by globalization. Good job; it worked. The Democrats and Republicans will unite behind you if you lead.

But what worked in the campaign is not working for you now. You appealed to the hatred and fear of your base. They like you because you talk like them, from the heart. They are not going to abandon you if you talk like a normal, educated person, which you are. We all want you to be a successful president.

You're entitled to your own opinions, but not your own facts. Do what every president does, and vet your speeches with the various departments of government as well as your advisers. Misstatements of facts should never be in a presidential speech or press conference. You represent all of us. You are now the last best hope of mankind.

If you want to go down as the greatest president in history, explain to the people what the Federal Reserve does, and with their advice produce a road map for rebuilding our infrastructure and military, educating our people through college, switching from fossil fuels to wind and solar energy, and switching to a single-payer health-care care system like Canada has. This will require borrowing trillions of dollars from the Federal Reserve for Treasury bonds, which can be sold to the public to fight inflation if that becomes necessary.

Best of luck to you. You are the king of debt--if anyone can explain it to the American people, you can.

RUUD DuVALL

Fayetteville

Freedom of the press

Of all the statements President Trump has made since his election, the most outrageous is that the press is the "enemy of the people."

The founding fathers of this nation felt freedom of the press is so important that it is part of the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States. Every tyrant in history has attempted to control the press, the free exchange of information, or any criticism of the ruling party. Once the free press was eliminated, the next step was to attack the courts and put an end to rule by law. Once the press is silenced and the courts corrupted, the people have no recourse.

I call upon Congress to speak up about these issues. To do its duty to protect the free press, to assure respect for the courts, and to call upon the president to cease his rhetoric and abide by the oath of office which calls upon him to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

GRACE WATT

Springdale

Editorial on 03/01/2017