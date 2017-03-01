Home / Latest News /
Man found in Arkansas prison facing Las Vegas murder charge
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:59 p.m.
LAS VEGAS — A man found serving prison time in Arkansas for a woman's stabbing death in 1992 is also being accused of killing a woman 25 years ago in Las Vegas.
Dale Bryant, now 63, made an initial court appearance Wednesday after his return in custody to Nevada on a murder charge in the November 1991 bludgeoning and stabbing death of 50-year-old Carol Bishop.
He's due again in court Thursday.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that fingerprints on a bottle of peppermint schnapps led cold case detectives to Bryant after the prints were identified in 2012 in the national Automated Fingerprint Identification System.
Police say a pizza delivery person also saw a man at Bishop's house the night she died and that Bryant admitted during an interview last May that he was responsible for Bishop's death.
