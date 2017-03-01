25-year-old man robbed of car outside west Little Rock McDonald's, police say

A man was robbed Tuesday evening of his car outside a Little Rock McDonald’s in the city’s west side by two people he knew, police said.

The 25-year-old victim told a responding officer that he was sitting in the parking lot of the McDonald’s at 11550 W. Markham St. around 6:30 p.m. that night.

While inside the vehicle, the victim said that two people ran up to his car, with one pointing a handgun at him and hitting him with the weapon, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The man was then forced out of the silver 2010 Nissan Sentra and into the back of the car, authorities said.

The gunman later drove to the 5500 block of West 12th Street, where the victim found a way to escape and ran, the report noted.

Two suspects were listed in the report, though their names did not appear in online Pulaski County jail records as of Wednesday evening.

One of the robbers reportedly wrongly believed that the man owned him money, the victim told police.