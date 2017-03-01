New Broadway Bridge opens to traffic

The new Broadway Bridge has opened to traffic weeks ahead of the original schedule.

The bridge between Little Rock and North Little Rock reopened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than four weeks before the deadline set in the contract with Massman Construction.

Work will continue in the coming weeks to connect an off-ramp to Cantrell Road on the south side and to complete the bicycle and pedestrian walkway.

Other work will necessitate lane closures at off-peak times as finishing touches on the span are completed, the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department said.

Wednesday night's opening was only to north-south vehicle traffic. A live camera showed a handful of cars making their way across at 9:45 p.m.

