New Broadway Bridge opens to traffic
This article was published today at 9:51 p.m. Updated today at 10:02 p.m.
The new Broadway Bridge has opened to traffic weeks ahead of the original schedule.
The bridge between Little Rock and North Little Rock reopened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than four weeks before the deadline set in the contract with Massman Construction.
Work will continue in the coming weeks to connect an off-ramp to Cantrell Road on the south side and to complete the bicycle and pedestrian walkway.
Other work will necessitate lane closures at off-peak times as finishing touches on the span are completed, the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department said.
Wednesday night's opening was only to north-south vehicle traffic. A live camera showed a handful of cars making their way across at 9:45 p.m.
