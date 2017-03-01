H&M announces plan for 2nd store in Little Rock

Fashion retailer H&M will open a third location in the state later this year, the company said Tuesday.

Its new, 20,000-square-foot store will be located at Outlets of Little Rock. The store will offer clothing for women, men and teens as well as "store within a store" sections for accessories, according to a news release. The store is expected to employ about 30 workers and is expected to open in late 2017.

In late January, the company said it is opening a store at Park Plaza in Little Rock. The Park Plaza location will be 29,000 square feet and will be on two floors. It is expected to open in the fall. The company opened its first Arkansas store in Jonesboro in 2016.

H&M, Hennes & Mauritz AB is based in Sweden and employs more than 16,000 people in 467 locations across the U.S., according to the company.

