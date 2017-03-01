Parkview turns back De Queen

MAGNOLIA -- Little Rock Parkview withstood De Queen's push and advanced at the Class 5A girls state basketball tournament Tuesday.

Parkview defeated De Queen 65-47 at Panther Arena behind Kania Lasker's 17 points.

The Lady Patriots (26-3), the 5A-Central Conference's No. 1 seed, will play Alma or Valley View in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Parkview Coach Lahoma Howard's team defeated Pulaski Academy 60-40 in the championship game of the 5A-Central Tournament on Friday at Maumelle. She said she was hoping for a similar game Tuesday, but didn't get it. But she and the Lady Patriots left Columbia County with a victory anyway.

"We wanted to step it up another notch," Howard said. "But we had first-game jitters, a new environment. They started to relax and started to play Patriots ball towards the end."

Sydni Williams also scored 16 points for Parkview, while Morgan Brady had 14 points. Jekalen Jones added 10.

De Queen pulled within 49-41 with 4:01 left on a basket by Ashley Dykes. But the Lady Patriots responded with Brady and Williams, two of their top seniors.

Over the final 4:01, Brady and Williams combined for 10 of Parkview's final 14 points. Consecutive layups by Brady made it 53-43 with 2:57 remaining. After a three-point miss by Abby Dykes, Lasker found Williams for a layup and a 55-43 advantage with 2:20 left.

Williams' layup with 1:10 remaining extended Parkview's lead to 61-44.

Abby Dykes led De Queen (18-12) with a game-high 22 points and five three-pointers. Hanna Murry had 15 points.

HOT SPRINGS 46,

SYLVAN HILLS 44

Ariana Guinn's layup as time expired gave Hot Springs (24-6) a victory over Sylvan Hills (18-12).

Imani Honey passed to Guinn, who drove to the basket and scored for the Lady Trojans, who will face Batesville or Farmington in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Guinn led Hot Springs with 18 points. Kiki Hunter finished with 14 points.

Sylvan Hills' Alana Canady tied the game at 44-44 with 1:44 left. Hot Springs decided to stall for 1:15 before calling a timeout with 19.5 seconds left. The Lady Trojans called one more timeout with three seconds to set up their final play.

Jayla Bell led the Lady Bears with 19 points. Canady had 14.

NETTLETON 71,

CLARKSVILLE 44

Bailey Booker scored 18 points and made four three-pointers as Nettleton (29-1) defeated Clarksville (18-13).

The Lady Raiders, the No. 1 seed from the 5A-East, totaled eight three-pointers.

Dasia Young had 16 points and Jordan Elder finished with 15 points. Elder made 3 three-pointers.

Nettleton used a 20-7 second quarter to take a 39-23 halftime lead. The Lady Raiders led 52-31 at the end of the third quarter.

Maegan Payne led the Lady Panthers with 12 points. Lindsey Hover added 10.

