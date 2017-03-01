PHOTOS: Possible Arkansas tornado destroys multiple homes, damages dozens of others

Five minutes before a storm swept through Higginson, destroying at least three homes and damaging dozens more in the White County town, Shirley Hill had to cajole her sister to get in their storm cellar.

While waiting out the storm inside with their father and two dogs, the rain and wind were so powerful it felt like the concrete walls around them were expanding and contracting, Hill said.

When they came back outside and assessed the damage, Hill's sister thanked her for making her go in.

A corner of the home's metal roof had peeled up, and half of the neighbor's holly tree broke off from its trunk and landed in the backyard. The center of the two-door garage had been pushed back from its normal resting spot.

The Red Cross would classify Hill's house as “affected,” meaning the damage was relatively minor, said Mark Cherry, a disaster action team leader who was on the scene assessing the town Wednesday morning. By 8 a.m. Cherry had surveyed about 40 homes in Higginson to see which ones were livable. Three were “totally destroyed,” he said, and five had suffered “major damage.”

The damage came as a strong storm moved through the area and a tornado warning was in effect. Up to 15 people in White County were reported to have been hurt, though they extent of their injuries wasn't clear. The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed whether a tornado actually touched down.

Hill's next-door neighbor with the holly tree, John Crouch, lives in one of the homes that suffered major damage. Crouch said he heard a loud roar, felt his ears pop and took his dogs into the bathroom to wait out the worst of the storm.

The weather warped the metal fence enclosing his lawn and did some damage to his roof. He's got two broken windows in the front and a few more around back. Plus, the trailer across the street had it's metal roof blown off. Crouch found a hulking piece of the roof wrapped around one of his trees. Another section of the roof, misshapen and more than 5 feet tall, somehow missed the home but sits at the opposite end of his front yard.

Crouch said he's experienced some wind before while living in his house, but nothing like this. He already had crews working on the home to replace some siding, but as of this morning they've got “a little bit of new work to do,” he said.

