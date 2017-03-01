Police: Woman tied to 4 holdups

A North Little Rock woman has been arrested after being involved in four robberies, police say.

Authorities said Wynter Pugh, 38, was arrested after robbing the Citgo Flash Market at Bingham Road and Interstate 530 around 1 p.m Tuesday.

Police said Pugh drove away from the store but was stopped at the Exxon at 111 W. Dixon Road in Little Rock, where she was arrested.

An officer stopped Pugh after seeing that she matched the description of the robbery suspect.

Police later determined that Pugh had also robbed a gas station on Feb. 18 -- the same Exxon where she was arrested 10 days later, according to a report.

Authorities said Pugh admitted to both robberies. She faces two charges of aggravated robbery.

In a news release, the Pulaski County sheriff's office said Pugh faces two additional robbery charges from the Sherwood Police Department.

The sheriff's office said it contacted Sherwood police about Pugh because of the similarity of the robberies.

Sherwood police did not give out any more details about the robberies in its jurisdiction.

Pugh is being held in the Pulaski County jail without bail. An April 4 court date has been scheduled.

Metro on 03/01/2017