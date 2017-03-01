Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 01, 2017, 2:59 p.m.

Police: Man dies after vehicle hits light pole on Arkansas road, ends up in ditch

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 1:52 p.m.

A 60-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, Conway police said.

The department wrote on Twitter that the driver died after he hit a light pole on Dave Ward Drive and ended up in a ditch.

No further information was available about the wreck.

According to preliminary state police records, there have been at least 75 deaths on Arkansas roads this year.

