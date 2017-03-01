Home / Latest News /
Police: Man dies after vehicle hits light pole on Arkansas road, ends up in ditch
This article was published today at 1:52 p.m.
A 60-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, Conway police said.
The department wrote on Twitter that the driver died after he hit a light pole on Dave Ward Drive and ended up in a ditch.
No further information was available about the wreck.
According to preliminary state police records, there have been at least 75 deaths on Arkansas roads this year.
