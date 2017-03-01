Press vital, but no Trump dig intended, Bush says

NEW YORK -- Former President George W. Bush said he didn't intend to criticize President Donald Trump when he said recently that a free press is essential to democracy

Bush said Tuesday that he was simply responding to a reporter's question about the role of journalism. Trump has referred to the press as the "enemy of the people," but Bush said it's important to hold those in power "to account," adding that power can be "very corrupting" and that it was dangerous to "fall in love" with power or fame or money.

He called his own relationship with the media "symbiotic," with the media needing a story and the president needing to get his message out.

"I understood people were trying to do their job," he said. "There were moments when I [was] irritated and wanted to tell so-and-so that they missed a story. But I don't look back and say, 'This was a terrible part of my presidency.'"

Bush, 70, is promoting his new book, Portraits of Courage, a volume of his paintings of military veterans.

But the former president, who refrained from commenting on Democrat Barack Obama's administration, said he intends to do the same with fellow Republican Trump.

"I understand people interpreting my remarks," he says, "and that's why I don't give a lot of remarks."

His comments came a day after he said on NBC's Today show that "we all need answers" on the extent of contact between Trump's team and the Russian government.

Bush also defended the media's role in keeping world leaders in check, noting that "power can be addictive," and he warned against immigration policies that could alienate Muslims.

"I am for an immigration policy that's welcoming and upholds the law," Bush said.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., has called for a special prosecutor to investigate whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election and was in touch with Trump's top advisers during the campaign.

Bush said he would trust Senate intelligence panel Chairman Richard Burr to decide if a special prosecutor is necessary.

But, Bush added, "I think we all need answers. ... I'm not sure the right avenue to take. I am sure, though, that that question needs to be answered."

The former president also took issue with Trump's characterization of the media as an "enemy of the people." Bush said the U.S. won't be able to persuade authoritarian governments, including Russia, to open up their governments to media scrutiny if U.S. leaders try to discredit their own press.

"We need an independent media to hold people like me to account," Bush said. "Power can be very addictive, and it can be corrosive. And it's important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power, whether it be here or elsewhere."

On the issue of immigration and Trump's recent attempt to ban travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations, Bush warned that if the U.S. freezes out other countries and turns inward, that would only make it more difficult to fight the Islamic State group and other foreign extremists.

"I think it's very hard to fight the war on terrorism if we're in retreat," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 03/01/2017