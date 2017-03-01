Quiet bats doom Hogs to first loss

RUSTON, La. -- Carson Shaddy hit a two-run home run with no outs in the ninth, but quiet bats in the first eight innings and a crucial Shaddy error in the sixth led to the No. 24 Arkansas Razorbacks first loss of the season, 4-3, to Louisiana Tech at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville was 1 of 8 with runners in scoring position and 2 of 16 with runners on to supply little help for first-time senior starter Josh Alberius. He threw a career high 5⅓ while giving up 1 earned run. He struck out 7, walked 2 and left with a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning.

"He was outstanding," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "We just didn't help him at all. We get the first runner on in the first through the fifth inning. We had chances. Give their pitchers credit: They make one mistake, and we hit it in the seats late. But we get our early run on a bloop and get one runner to third after that. Our offense, it's just not there."

The fans were. In part because Tech is less than an hour from the Arkansas state line, the third-largest crowd in Love Field history, 3,129, sat on the hill outside right field by the railroad track, on the balconies of the dorms in left and along the fence down the right-field line to watch a battle of unbeatens.

Arkansas got on board against starter Austin Harrison in the second inning, and freshman Jaxon Williams was in the middle of it. Harrison, who discovered he'd start after scheduled starter Casey Sullivan suffered back spasms Monday, surrendered a bloop single to Dominic Fletcher to start the second. With two outs, Williams -- with nine RBI in seven at-bats coming into the game -- hit a fly ball down the right-field line that dropped just inside the line, then bounced over the head of right fielder Marshall Boggs. Fletcher was able to score from first for the 1-0 lead.

With one out in the sixth, Tech's Raphael Gladu doubled high off the fence in right center off Alberius (0-1), and Shaddy couldn't handle a roller to third. Instead of two outs and a runner on second, runners were at first and second with one out. Alberius then walked Cody Daigle to load the bases.

"We boot a routine ground ball, and we throw two bad pitches and -- give their hitters credit -- they took advantage," said Van Horn.

Left-hander Weston Rogers relieved and, in one pitch, allowed lefthanded-hitting third baseman Chase Lunceford to rip a shot down the right-field line to score two and give Tech a 2-1 lead.

Exit Rogers and enter Cannon Chadwick, who struck out the first hitter he faced but then gave up a two-out double on a 1-1 pitch to Jonathan Washam. That made the lead 4-1 after six.

For the Bulldogs bullpen, Graham Ahlrich gave up a hit in three innings and Nate Harris got his fourth save, but not without a challenge. Fletcher struck out swinging but reached on a passed ball to start the ninth before Shaddy sent Harris' 0-1 pitch over the wall in left to make it 4-3 with no one out in the ninth. It was the fifth and final hit for the Hogs. A ground ball, a strikeout and a pop up ended it.

The win left Louisiana Tech one of eight unbeatens in the nation, continued the best start in program history and extended its NCAA-best home winning streak to 15.

Van Horn will try to figure out a way to end the streak today.

"Alberius can pitch again Sunday if we need him, obviously not as a starter, but he'll be available," Van Horn said. "But I'm not sure who we'll start Wednesday. We've got to save some [pitchers] for the weekend, but we've got to do all we can to win tomorrow."

Arkansas (6-1) and Tech (8-0) meet at 3 p.m.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS AT LOUISIANA TECH

WHEN 3 p.m. WHERE Pat Patterson Park, Ruston, La. RADIO Razorback Sports Network. Not all games will be carried by affiliates. Check local listings.

THE WEEK AHEAD

THURSDAY off FRIDAY vs. Arizona, 3 p.m. SATURDAY vs. Nebraska, 7:30 p.m. SUNDAY vs. Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m. Played at Frisco, Texas

