Wednesday, March 01, 2017, 4:43 p.m.

Razorbacks end season with 11th straight loss

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:14 p.m.

PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER

Arkansas coach Jimmy Dykes reacts to a call during a game against Mississippi State on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Fayetteville.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Ronni Williams scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and No. 11 seed Florida defeated No. 14 seed Arkansas 71-61 in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday.

Williams posted her ninth double-double of the season in leading the Gators (15-15) into the second round where they will play No. 6 seed Texas A&M.

Dyandria Anderson added a career-high 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Delicia Washington 11 points and nine rebounds and Tyshara Fleming nine rebounds and five blocks.

Jessica Jackson scored 10 points for Arkansas, which lost its 11th straight game.

The Gators sank only two 3-pointers to Arkansas' seven, but made just as many field goals on 15 fewer attempts and had a 50-32 rebounding advantage.

Florida trailed Arkansas (13-17) by two when it outscored the Razorbacks 19-5 over the final 5½ minutes of the third to lead 52-40.

Tigermule says... March 1, 2017 at 4:13 p.m.

Should spend less time kneeling during the national anthem and more time on fundamentals

Bubba12345 says... March 1, 2017 at 4:21 p.m.

J. D. needs to go.

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

