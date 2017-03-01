Report: Man tries to enter courthouse with bag of roaches

VIENNA — Security guards at an Austrian court might need to put up a sign at the screening gate to let the public know about another item prohibited on the premises: cockroaches.

State broadcaster ORF said Wednesday that security personnel in the western city of Linz turned away a man Tuesday after he tried to enter the court building with a sack full of the six-legged pests.

ORF did not say why the man had the roaches or what he planned to do with them.