Report: Man tries to enter courthouse with bag of roaches
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:53 a.m.
VIENNA — Security guards at an Austrian court might need to put up a sign at the screening gate to let the public know about another item prohibited on the premises: cockroaches.
State broadcaster ORF said Wednesday that security personnel in the western city of Linz turned away a man Tuesday after he tried to enter the court building with a sack full of the six-legged pests.
ORF did not say why the man had the roaches or what he planned to do with them.
