Science and Arts rallies to oust JBU

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Science and Arts came up with most of the hustle plays Tuesday night and as a result, the Drovers were able to extend their season at least one more game.

Science and Arts shot out to an early 11-point lead, then fell behind No. 16 John Brown by 15 points in the second half, only to rally for a 67-62 upset of the Golden Eagles in front of a big crowd in the opening round of the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament at Bill George Arena.

"One thing we told them is 'embrace the moment,'" said USAO head coach Darrick Matthews. "I mean it's postseason. Enjoy this. You know there's a lot of teams that want to be here right now that are not here. I thought we did a great job of not letting the crowd affect us and just kind of feeding off our own energy."

The Drovers (12-15), who came into the game 0-2 versus JBU this season, advance to Friday's 3 p.m. quarterfinals game against Wayland Baptist at Abe Lemons Arena on the campus of Oklahoma City University. Wayland Baptist defeated Southwestern Christian 68-59 in its quarterfinal game.

USAO junior Dierra Ely led the second-half charge for the Drovers, scoring 17 of her game-high 19 points in the second half, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key with the shot clock winding down with less than a minute left to give the Drovers a 65-62 lead.

"She just came out with the mentality that she's not ready to go home," Matthews said of Ely, who also had 10 rebounds.

JBU turned it over on its next possession, and the Golden Eagles fouled Lauren Hart with 14.6 seconds left. Hart hit both free throws to set the final score.

"I thought USAO earned it," John Brown head coach Jeff Soderquist said. "The thing I kept preaching in the first half and at halftime was loose balls. It came down to that last play (where Ely hit the shot). We're on the floor and don't even come up with a jump ball. They kick it around and (Ely) throws it in to hit a three."

Science and Arts went on a 14-0 run after JBU hit the opening shot of the game to take an early 14-3 lead and a 16-8 advantage after the first quarter. The Golden Eagles responded and outscored the Drovers 27-10 in the second quarter to lead 35-26 at halftime.

JBU's lead reached 41-26 early in the third quarter after Luize Skrastina and Kodee Powell hit back-to-back 3-pointers, but the Drovers closed to within 55-51 by the end of the third quarter.

"Too many costly turnovers and mistakes, missed opportunities," Soderquist said. "We would get a stop and a loose ball and they would come up with something. You've got to give them credit. I thought they played really well."

Powell led JBU (22-8) with 14 points, while Baily Cameron and Jana Schammel each had 13. The Golden Eagles, despite the first-round upset, should still be in position to qualify for the NAIA National Tournament in mid March, but they'll have to wait until next week to find out for sure.

"I think we're there," Soderquist said. "I think the official (bracket) comes out next week, so we'll have some time to kind work on some things."

Men

SAGU 76, JBU 66

Southwestern Assemblies of God ended the John Brown men's season with a SAC Tournament win in Waxahachie, Texas.

The JBU men finish the season 15-15 in coach Jason Beschta's third season after losing their final five games.

John Brown trailed by double digits early but pulled within 26-24 in the first half. SAGU finished the half on a 6-0 run to take a 32-24 lead at halftime.

The Lions pulled ahead by double digits in the second half. Josh Williams led SAGU with 16 points. Marquis Waller and Ricky Roberts each scored 16 points to lead John Brown.

Sports on 03/01/2017