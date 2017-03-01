SEC honor for Mason

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Razorbacks point guard Jailyn Mason was named to the SEC women's basketball eight-player All-Freshman team announced Monday.
Mason, from Mason, Ohio, has started all 29 games this season and is averaging 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 30.2 minutes.
Missouri's Robin Pingeton was named SEC Coach of the Year and South Carolina's A'ja Wilson was named Player of the Year for the second consecutive year.
SEC WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT
TODAY’S GAMES — All times Central
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, 10 a.m.
Florida vs. Arkansas, 12:30 p.m.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Auburn vs. Georgia, 11 a.m. Tennessee vs. Alabama/Vanderbilt, TBA Mississippi vs. LSU, 5 p.m.
Texas A&M vs. Florida/Arkansas, TBA
FRIDAY’S GAMES
South Carolina vs. Auburn/Georgia, TBA Kentucky vs. Tenn./Alabama/Vanderbilt, TBA Miss. State vs. Mississippi/LSU, TBA
Missouri vs. Tex. A&M/Florida/Arkansas, TBA
