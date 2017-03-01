State Capitol briefs

Bill altered to fund efficiency office

The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday approved amending the appropriation bill for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to allow the state's chief fiscal officer to transfer up to $1 million to the newly created Office of Transformation.

The money would come from the Information Network of Arkansas Fund. Its board would have to authorize the transfer.

Senate Bill 106 is the appropriation measure for the commission in fiscal 2018, which starts July 1. Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, proposed the amendment on the fund transfer.

The Information Network is a public-private partnership and has about $1 million set aside for e-government efficiency projects, board Chairman Mark Martin said after the committee meeting.

A budget committee co-chairman, Sen. Larry Teague, D-Nashville, said he wants to know what the office wants the money for.

Amy Fecher, the state's chief transformation officer, said Gov. Asa Hutchinson established the office to evaluate state government and make it more efficient.

"This is just taking it the next step and trying to find savings for state government," said Fecher, who also is executive vice president of operations for the Economic Development Commission. "As for the $1 million, we are not asking for any specific project today. It's just creating a mechanism where we could spend that money if funds became available through the [Information Network] board."

-- Michael R. Wickline

Splitting holidays of Lee, King floated

A bill filed Tuesday proposes to end Arkansas' dual celebration of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he wants to see the January holiday split. The joint holiday has been a point of contention for decades.

Senate Bill 519, sponsored by Sen. Dave Wallace, R-Leachville, and Rep. Grant Hodges, R-Rogers, would remove Lee's name from the January holiday and create a memorial day for him on the second Saturday in October. State employees would get the day off in January but not on Lee's day.

It also would require the state Education Department to develop teaching materials on King as well as lessons "relating to Arkansas and the American Civil War."

-- John Moritz

Governor opposes airport-naming bill

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the Legislature shouldn't enact legislation that's aimed at requiring Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field to change its name.

Under Senate Bill 430 by Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow, no municipal airport in Arkansas that is paid for "in whole or in part with public funds" can be named for a living person who was elected to federal, state, county or municipal office and received a salary for his or her service in the office.

Hutchinson said the Little Rock airport is directed by a commission appointed for that duty, and the commission named the airport for the former president and first lady.

"I respect that decision, and I do not think that the legislative body should interfere with that," the Republican governor told reporters.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senate backs plan to drop old boards

At least a dozen state boards, councils and commissions flagged as unnecessary by Gov. Asa Hutchinson would be deleted under legislation approved 28-1 by the Senate on Tuesday.

In addition to state boards disbanded under Senate Bill 341, several others would be reduced in size as part of Hutchinson's stated goal of government reorganization.

Sen. Lance Eads, R-Springdale, the sponsor of SB341, said some commissions were targeted because they are obsolete. Some missions have been completed, and at least one hasn't met in over 20 years, he said.

No financial impact statement was included with the legislation, which now moves to the House for consideration.

-- John Moritz

Life-term-relief bill for teens advances

Senate lawmakers approved legislation Tuesday to soften life-without-parole sentences for inmates sent away as teens, a plan that would bring the state in line with recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions.

The high court declared such sentences unconstitutional in 2012, and another ruling last year said that a ban on the practice should apply retroactively. Since then, prosecutors have had to seek re-sentencing individually for inmates sent away for life, with no chance at parole, before they turned 18.

Senate Bill 294 -- which passed the upper chamber 22-4 Tuesday -- removes the need for individual re-sentencing by allowing people sentenced as minors to life for murder to be eligible for parole after 20 or 30 years, depending on their level of culpability.

That would save the state time and money, said Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, the sponsor of the legislation. She said about 110 inmates would be affected by her bill, which now goes to the House.

Some relatives of victims want re-sentencing hearings, said Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado. He voted against the bill, he said, at the request of the family of Alpha Leona Cameron, who was shot and killed in Garner's district in 1994. One of the convicted killers, Steven Miller, was 16 at the time and remains in prison.

-- John Moritz

Senate favors call to convene states

Two resolutions seeking a convention of the states to decide on amendments to the U.S. Constitution -- one to outlaw abortion, the other to ban gay marriage -- were approved by the Senate on Tuesday.

Senate Joint Resolutions 7 and 9, on marriage and abortion respectively, are sponsored by Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow. Each previously failed to pass in the chamber by a single vote, with at least 10 members not voting. The resolutions now go to the House.

In order for a convention of the states to be called under Article 5 of the U.S. Constitution, two-thirds of the states -- at least 34 state legislatures -- must pass resolutions calling for amendments to be heard on the same subject matter.

-- John Moritz

Penalties proposed for some protesters

Protesters who block a highway could be imprisoned for a year and subject to lawsuits by motorists under a bill advanced by the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

The legislation, House Bill 1578, would make several changes to rioting and disorderly conduct statutes, including increased penalties for highway protesters and those who block emergency or police vehicles. The bill goes to the House.

It also would allow bystanders affected by such protests -- such as truckers stuck in traffic or someone who suffered because an ambulance could not reach him -- to sue the protesters or any group that brought the protesters to the march.

The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, pointed to protests last year in Memphis in which marchers temporarily shut down the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River.

-- John Moritz

Sponsor pulls bill to limit crash data

A bill aimed at denying medical solicitors from immediately obtaining information on people involved in traffic crashes was pulled from House Public Transportation Committee consideration by its sponsor Tuesday.

House Bill 1403 by Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, would limit who could inspect or copy a police accident report for 30 days. The bill would allow inspections and copying by people, insurers and other parties involved in the crash, as well as, among others, television and radio stations and newspapers.

The Arkansas Press Association opposes the bill because it singles out newspapers as a special class, said Tom Larimer, the association's executive director.

-- Noel Oman

