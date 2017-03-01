Sheriff's office seeking Arkansas woman reportedly taken from home in handcuffs

The Columbia County sheriff's office is seeking a 36-year-old woman after she was reportedly taken from her home in handcuffs.

Jalinda Dawn Ryan of Magnolia was reported missing Tuesday.

According to a news release, there were reports made that Ryan was placed in handcuffs and put in an unmarked vehicle at her residence.

Ryan is described as a white woman with blonde hair and green eyes who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

The sheriff's office said jails in the area have been contacted, and she is not at those facilities.

Anyone with information is asked to call (870) 234-5655.