Skeletal remains found in central Arkansas woods identified as missing man, police say

Skeletal remains found earlier this week in Sherwood have been identified as a man who went missing nearly a year ago, according to police.

In a news release, the Sherwood Police Department said remains found Wednesday in a wooded area on the city’s northwest are those of Tony Dean Underwood, 48, of Sherwood.

The remains were sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock, where positive identification was made through medical records, police said.

Underwood’s family reported him missing May 16, 2016, after he left home May 9, 2016, and did not return to the residence, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, Sherwood police said there was no indication of foul play in Underwood’s death.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause and manner of his death.

Additional information was not immediately available Wednesday evening.