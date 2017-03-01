State police: Central Arkansas man killed in 2-vehicle crash

A Maumelle man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon that also injured two other Arkansans, state police said.

Donald Roberts, 62, was driving a 2005 Buick south on state Highway 51 in Mississippi County about 4 p.m. when he crossed the road's centerline and hit 2014 Ford headed north, according to a preliminary crash report.

Police said Roberts was killed in the collision. The driver and a passenger in the Ford, John Mooore, 74, and Edith Moore, 70, both of Osceola, were reportedly injured and taken to a local hospital.

The report stated that conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

There have been at least 75 deaths on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary state police data.