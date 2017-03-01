Student found dead inside apartment complex at Arkansas university

No foul play is suspected after a student was found dead Wednesday in an on-campus apartment at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, the university said.

In a news release, officials said the student was found in Sebastian Commons apartments, which are on the west side of the campus.

“Our students come to UAFS full of promise and ambition, and it is tragic to lose one of them at such a young age,” the university said, adding that there is no reason to believe the death was because of any form of violence.

The victim’s name was being withheld as of Wednesday afternoon pending notification of family members.

Additional information, including the student’s cause of death, was not released.

That apartment building houses sophomores, juniors, seniors, nontraditional students and married couples, according to floor plans.