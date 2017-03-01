Style: Pilots steer Emotional show at Verizon

They spent their formative years in central Ohio, hustling gigs and trying to get noticed for their head-spinning mix of hip-hop and pop. Their first hit, a longing for the simpler times of childhood called “Stressed Out,” has been viewed more than 800 million times on YouTube, Sean Clancy writes in Thursday’s Style section. They are a duo, like the White Stripes or Black Keys, but they don’t play the blues. When they won their first Grammy last month for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, they accepted it in their underwear.

They are Twenty One Pilots and they’re landing Friday at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock with their Emotional Roadshow World Tour. Special guests Jon Bellion and Judah & the Lion will open the show.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.