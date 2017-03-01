Surveyors: EF-1 tornado struck Arkansas town, causing injuries, damage to dozens of homes

An EF-1 tornado caused injuries to four people and damage to dozens of homes in Higginson on Tuesday evening, a National Weather Service survey crew confirmed.

Michael Brown, a meteorologist with the agency’s North Little Rock office, said two people who surveyed the area gave the rating after evaluating damage at residences Wednesday morning.

The survey crew estimated that winds, responsible for snapping trees, downing power lines and ripping roofs off homes, reached between 86 and 110 mph in the White County town.

That tornado struck a path about a mile and a half long as it traveled northeast around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Brown said.

In the town of about 650 residents just south of Searcy, 40 homes were damaged and four homes were destroyed, according to authorities.

Officer Terri Lee with the Searcy Police Department said the four people hurt in the twister were taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Two injuries were also reported in Kensett, which is north and east of Higginson. Officials believe the tornado also struck there before dying out.

Three homes in Kensett were reported destroyed. Ten residences were damaged and the Kensett Cemetery sustained “extensive damage,” Lee said.

“Looks to be one path through the towns,” the officer said in an emailed statement.

A crew was traveling to Kensett on Wednesday to survey the area to confirm possible tornadic activity.

As of shortly before noon Wednesday, more than 300 Entergy Arkansas customers, nearly half of the population, were without power in Higginson.

Crews provided an estimated restoration time of 6 p.m. for “the majority of customers” in that town.

More than 110 homes and businesses in Kensett, a town of about 1,700 residents, were without electricity at that time.

Statewide, the utility company said about 21,000 Entergy customers remained in the dark as of Wednesday afternoon.

About 10 to 15 Arkansas residents in total were hurt as a result of Tuesday night’s storms, according to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.

About 10 to 15 Arkansas residents in total were hurt as a result of Tuesday night's storms, according to the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management.