Tests toughen Sylvan Hills

MAGNOLIA -- Sylvan Hills had lost six consecutive games before qualifying for the Class 5A boys state basketball tournament.

The Bears' recent struggles were not evident Tuesday.

Sylvan Hills, the No. 4 seed from the 5A-Central Conference, eliminated 5A-South champion Hope 66-49 at Panther Arena.

Sylvan Hills (17-13), which will face Morrilton or Blytheville in the quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m. Friday, defeated Little Rock Christian on Feb. 22 in a 5A-Central tournament qualifying game, snapping its six-game losing streak.

Bears Coach Kevin Davis said playing a 6A/5A-4 Conference schedule with teams such as Little Rock Parkview, Little Rock Hall and Maumelle prepared his team for a state tournament run. On Tuesday, it showed.

"It was murderer's row, night in and night out," Davis said. "We sustained it without any serious injuries. The kids came back after tough losses and came back ready to go. It says a lot about their perseverance. They showed a lot of poise tonight against a very athletic and gritty Hope ballclub."

Jordan Washington led Sylvan Hills with 26 points and made 3 three-pointers.

"He was phenomenal," Davis said. "Jordan thinks he's in my P.E. class out there shooting threes. It was a pretty awesome overall game."

Jacobe Davis and Taleh Wade each finished with 14 points for the Bears.

Sylvan Hills led 19-16 at the end of the first quarter and 32-23 at halftime. Leading 43-32 entering the fourth quarter, the Bears continued to roll as Wade knocked two three-pointers for a 49-35 lead with 6:02 left to play.

Washington hit a three-pointer for a 56-40 lead, and his two free throws with 3:00 remaining gave the Bears their largest lead at 62-40.

Hope (19-10) was led by Marke Haynie's 19 points, and T.D. Walton had 16 points for the Bobcats. It was a disappointing end to the Bobcats' season four days after defeating Hot Springs in the 5A-South championship game at Watson Chapel in Pine Bluff.

"Sylvan Hills has got a good basketball team," Hope Coach Sam Bradford said. "We were a little fatigued. We never got into a flow."

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 75, WATSON CHAPEL 41

Little Rock Parkview boys Coach Al Flanigan waved his blue towel with a minute left in the first half of his team's Class 5A boys state tournament opener against Watson Chapel.

It was that kind of day for the Patriots, who routed Watson Chapel at Panther Arena.

When Moses Moody hit a three-pointer to give the Patriots a 50-15 lead, Flanigan stood and waved his towel in his right hand. The towel is Flanigan's way of saying a game is over with.

"Sometimes when they're playing like that, I can't help myself," Flanigan said.

Parkview (26-5) had three players with at least 10 points. Javon Franklin finished with 17 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists. Khalil Garland, a University of Arkansas at Fayetteville signee, had 14 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals. Ethan Henderson, another Arkansas commit, chipped in with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.

Parkview will play Harrison or Greene County Tech in a quarterfinal game at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Patriots made 20 field goals in the first half en route to a 50-17 halftime lead. Flanigan said his team's intensity was evident in the first half .

Parkview extended its lead to 72-36 before the end of the third quarter, invoking the Arkansas Activities Association's sportsmanship rule in the fourth quarter.

Devonta Harkless led the Wildcats (11-17) with 14 points.

"Regardless of who you're playing, you can't give up 22 points in the first quarter and 28 points in the second quarter. You're not going to be successful," Watson Chapel Coach Marcelle Goins said. "You can't give up 50 points in the first half, regardless of who the opponent is.

"We ran into a buzz saw."

