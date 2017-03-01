VIDEO: Hog signee Daniel Gafford's season among the best in the nation

Arkansas signee and El Dorado power forward Daniel Gafford is having one of the better senior seasons in the nation. He's averaging 17.7 points, 16.2 rebounds, 7.7 blocks, 1.4 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

Gafford, 6-11, 223 pounds ranks 9th nationally in double-doubles by maxpreps.com, 19th in rebounds per game and second in blocks. ESPN ranks him the No. 9 center and No. 43 overall prospect in the nation.