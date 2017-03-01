Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 01, 2017, 12:55 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

The Recruiting Guy

VIDEO: Hog signee Daniel Gafford's season among the best in the nation

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 11:18 a.m.

el-dorados-daniel-gafford-throws-down-a-two-hand-dunk-against-texarkana-on-saturday-feb-26-2017-at-wildcat-arena-in-el-dorado-the-wildcats-beat-the-razorbacks-91-78-as-gafford-totaled-34-points-and-26-rebounds

PHOTO BY TERRANCE ARMSTARD

El Dorado's Daniel Gafford throws down a two-hand dunk against Texarkana on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2017, at Wildcat Arena in El Dorado. The Wildcats beat the Razorbacks 91-78 as Gafford totaled 34 points and 26 rebounds.

Arkansas signee and El Dorado power forward Daniel Gafford is having one of the better senior seasons in the nation. He's averaging 17.7 points, 16.2 rebounds, 7.7 blocks, 1.4 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

Gafford, 6-11, 223 pounds ranks 9th nationally in double-doubles by maxpreps.com, 19th in rebounds per game and second in blocks. ESPN ranks him the No. 9 center and No. 43 overall prospect in the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: VIDEO: Hog signee Daniel Gafford's season among the best in the nation

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

YoungHog says... March 1, 2017 at 12:16 p.m.

looks to be the real deal

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online