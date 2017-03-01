Weather halts play

BALD KNOB -- Players, coaches and fans attending the Class 3A state tournament spent almost an hour in an underground safe house after a tornado was spotted on the ground near the high school in White County.

The Episcopal Collegiate and Clinton boys teams were midway though the fourth quarter when play was halted about 6:35 p.m. Those in attendance were asked to move to the safe house, which is located in the belly of the gymnasium. Fans never had to leave the building.

According to the National Weather Service, storm damage from a possible tornado had been reported in the Kensett and Higginson areas. The extent of the damage wasn't immediately clear, and it also was not known if there were any injuries. The damage reports came as forecasters tracked storms in those areas that indicated possible tornadoes on the radar.

A tornado also was reported to have been on the ground in Bald Knob.

Play resumed at 7:30 p.m. with Episcopal holding a 41-29 lead. Episcopal went on to win the game 58-35.

Sports on 03/01/2017