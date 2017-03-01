What we learned in Arkansas' 78-65 loss at Florida

Arkansas struggled against good guards, again

Wednesday was the latest example of a season-long trend for the Razorbacks: they struggle to defend teams with good guard play.

Florida’s top four guards — Canyon Barry (team-high 14 points), Little Rock native KeVaughn Allen, Kasey Hill and Chris Chiozza (12 each) — combined for 50 points, lighting the Hogs up by shooting as a collective.

The quartet outplayed Arkansas’ four offensive-minded guards — Dusty Hannahs, Jaylen Barford, Daryl Macon and Anton Beard — who combined for 39. Florida’s athleticism helped force the Hogs into tough, contested shots on offense.

Defensively, Arkansas has struggled to defend the pick-and-roll against quick guards in its man defense this year. Wednesday was a continuation of that issue as the Razorbacks fell behind 27-11 early, a hole they couldn't climb out of.

Allen played well against his home-state school again, hitting 5 of 6 shots and 2 of his 3 3-pointers. He scored 21 in the Gators’ 81-72 win at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks’ have one of the better collection of guards in the SEC. So does Florida. The Gator group bested Arkansas’ in both meetings this year.

Hogs may be headed for 4 seed in Nashville

Arkansas entered Wednesday with a slight chance to finish as the SEC’s No. 2 seed for the conference tournament in Nashville if it won out.

Florida clinched the No. 2 seed with the win. With the loss, the Hogs drop to 11-6 in conference play, a game behind South Carolina (22-8, 12-5), which means the Gamecocks will earn the No. 3 seed if it beats Ole Miss on the road Saturday.

The Razorbacks own the tiebreaker with South Carolina by virtue of its win in Columbia and would be the 3 seed if they beat Georgia and South Carolina lost to the Rebels. Arkansas is locked into the double bye granted to the conference’s top four seeds.

Barford tried to put the team on his back

Jaylen Barford didn’t have the most efficient shooting performance. He needed 18 shots to score a game-high 18 points.

But he was the only Arkansas player consistently attacking the Florida defense for much of the game. He put pressure on the Gators by getting into the lane with regularity. While he didn’t finish well (6 of 18 from the floor, 5 of 13 from inside the arc), he was able to get to the line, where he sank all 5 of his free throws.

Arkansas’ 26 points in the paint were its third fewest in 17 SEC games. The Hogs as a whole appeared to struggle against Florida’s length and athleticism, but Barford was in attack mode throughout.

No help for Kingsley

Moses Kingsley didn’t exactly get off to the best start on the offensive end, hitting just 2 of his first 8 shots. It looked like he was headed for another bad showing after going 5 of 20 in two games last week.

But he turned it around in a big way as Arkansas tried to mount a rally, making his final 4 shots and finishing with 17 points and 9 rebounds.

The only problem: he had essentially zero help from his frontcourt teammates. Dustin Thomas, Trey Thompson and Arlando Cook combined for a paltry 7 points (3 of 9 shooting), 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 turnovers in 46 minutes.

Thompson played the best basketball of his life in February, but was largely ineffective. Thomas and Cook have been up-and-down all year. Both were down Wednesday.

The frontcourt spot opposite Kingsley is Arkansas’ biggest question mark. Against Florida, it was a sizable net negative.