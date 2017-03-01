FOOTBALL

Peterson a free agent

Adrian Peterson, Minnesota’s all-time leading rusher, will be an unrestricted free agent when the market opens next week. As expected, the Vikings declined to exercise their option for next season on Peterson’s contract. Peterson was scheduled to make $18 million in 2017, what would have been an unwieldy hit to their salary cap. General Manager Rick Spielman said the team will “continue to have conversations” with Peterson’s representatives about the potential of re-signing the soon-to-be 32-yearold Peterson. He has played 10 seasons with the Vikings, who drafted him seventh overall out of Oklahoma in 2007. He is coming off a meniscus tear in his right knee that limited him to 72 yards on 37 carries over parts of three games.

Jets release Revis

The New York Jets have informed cornerback Darrelle Revis that they are releasing him, ending his second tenure with the team which was marked by a slip in play because of injuries and age. Revis, 31, was scheduled to make $15 million, including a $2 million roster bonus, next season — but that would have been a lofty salary for an aging player who admittedly had a subpar year. The move Tuesday, which was expected, makes Revis a free agent while also clearing about $9.3 million on the salary cap. Revis is also facing aggravated assault and other charges alleging he was in a fight with two men on Feb. 12 in Pittsburgh, but his legal issues aren’t believed to have played a role in the Jets’ decision.

BASKETBALL

Durant injures knee

The Golden State Warriors said that Kevin Durant hyperextended his left knee during Tuesday night’s game against the Washington Wizards. The Warriors tweeted during the game that Durant will have an MRI exam. He left only 93 seconds into the first quarter. On a Wizards possession under their basket less than a minute into the game, Washington center Marcin Gortat tossed Golden State’s Zaza Pachulia aside. Pachulia stumbled and fell on Durant’s left leg. Durant immediately clutched at his left knee, then hobbled around a bit. He stayed in for a few more possessions before exiting and limping off toward the locker room during a timeout.

BASEBALL

Pitchless walks soon

Pitchless intentional walks could start in spring training games this week. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said the change, which the players’ association has said it will agree to for 2017, is among the rule changes that have been distributed to teams. Modifications to video review rules for this season include time limits for managers to request a review and for the review umpire in New York to make a decision. Under the change to the intentional walk rule, a team can signal for an intentional walk without pitches being thrown. Manfred said Major League Baseball staff has been going over the changes with teams, and the new intentional walk rule probably will go into effect this week.

TENNIS

Murray advances

Andy Murray may be coming off a bout of shingles, but he looked in good shape during a 6-4, 6-1 first round victory over Malik Jaziri at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday. Jaziri took a brief 2-1 lead with a service break in the first set, but that would be the only time the Tunisian had any control in the match. Unlike Murray, defending champion Stan Wawrinka didn’t survive the first round, falling to Damir Dzhumur 7-6 (4), 6-3. Fifth-seeded Tomas Berdych advanced to the second round when fellow Czech qualifier Lukas Rosol retired with a knee injury. Berdych was leading 6-3, 2-1 at the time.

Djokovic moves up

Novak Djokovic beat Slovakia’s Martin Klizan 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the opening round of the Mexican Open in Mexico City. The victory was Djokovic’s first since his shocking loss in the second round of the Australian Open. The 29-year-old Serbian, ranked No. 2, played his first tournament since Jan. 19, when he suffered an unexpected loss to Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin. Djokovic saved four break points to take the first set, struggled in the second set and needed a tiebreaker to take down Klizan in about 1 1/2 hours. Djokovic, the top seed, will play the winner of the later match between Juan Martin Del Potro and American Frances Tiafoe. Earlier, third-seeded Marin Cilic reached the second round with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 victory over Alexandr Dolgopolov, a wild-card entry.

HORSE RACING

Limiting attendance

Attendance at the first Breeders’ Cup to be run at Del Mar will be capped at 37,500 per day during the two-day event in November. Officials said Tuesday that attendance will be limited on Nov. 3-4 “to ensure a positive experience for all participants and fans” at the seaside track north of San Diego. They expect ticket demand to be high and reserved seating to sell out. By comparison, last year’s event at Santa Anita attracted a record 118,484 over two days, the most in the event’s 33-year history. The Saturday attendance of 72,811 was a single-day record since it expanded to two days. Tickets go on sale March 6 and will only be sold in advance. Unlike in previous years, no walk-up sales will occur on either day of the event. The Breeders’ Cup and Del Mar are investing about $4.5 million to create a total of 2,700 premium hospitality seating options, including two trackside luxury chalets and temporary box seats. The entire infield will be open during the world championships.

FOOTBALL

Chiefs release RB Charles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs released fourtime Pro Bowl running back Jamaal Charles on Tuesday, clearing more than $6 million in salary cap space that they used to sign safety Eric Berry and offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to long-term extensions.

Even though the move made business sense, it was still somewhat bittersweet.

Charles ran for 7,260 yards and 43 touchdowns in nine seasons with the Chiefs, and will finish as the franchise’s career rushing leader. But a career that looked as if it would land Charles in the Hall of Fame has been derailed the past few years by injuries that have cut short seasons in his prime.

He tore his left ACL while taking an awkward step out of bounds in Detroit in 2011. He tore his right ACL against Chicago four years later. And after missing the start of last season, Charles returned to play in only three games, carrying 12 times for 40 yards, before requiring more operations on his knees.

The uncertainty about his future made it impossible for the Chiefs to swallow his salary.

While the Chiefs could try to sign him to a cheaper, incentive-laden contract, a person familiar with Charles’ thinking said there is “no chance” he plays in Kansas City next year. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss such details.

Charles said he hopes to sign somewhere where he can compete for a starting job.

Charles was selected in the third round of the 2008 draft out of Texas, but spent his first season in the league as a role player. By his second season, he had moved into the starting lineup, and responded by putting together the first of his five 1,000-yard seasons.

He was voted an All-Pro in 2010, making his first trip to the Pro Bowl. He ran for a career-best 1,509 yards two years later, and was voted All-Pro again the next year, when he ran for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns in what might go down as the finest season of his career.