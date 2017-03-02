37 arrests made as part of large-scale operation in Arkansas, police say

Thirty-seven people were arrested by Garland County authorities over the past week as part of a large-scale operation that primarily involved burglaries, according to police.

The campaign involving 52 law enforcement officials, dubbed “Operation Thunderstruck,” began less than a week ago and ended Wednesday, according to a Hot Springs Police Department news release.

The majority of those arrests were the result of offenses such as breaking and entering, commercial burglary and residential burglary, authorities said.

Other arrestees face charges that include second-degree battery, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, second-degree assault, domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

“The messages we are sending to criminals in our community is that if you commit a crime here you will be accountable,” Hot Springs Police Chief Jason Stachey said in a statement.

Assisting in the operation were the Garland County sheriff’s office, Garland County prosecuting attorney’s office, 18th East Judicial Drug Task Force, Arkansas Community Correction, U.S. Marshals Service and U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service.