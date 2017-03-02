3rd tornado touched down in Arkansas, National Weather Service confirms

A third tornado touched down in Arkansas early Wednesday, hours after two other twisters ripped through towns in the state’s northeast, the National Weather Service confirmed.

An EF-1 twister with estimated winds of around 100 mph left a trail of damage in northeast Conway County by around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, said Michael Brown, a meteorologist with the agency’s North Little Rock office.

On Tuesday evening, two other tornadoes hit White County — an EF-2 in Kensett and another EF-1 in Higginson — leaving at least six people injured and dozens of homes damaged or destroyed.

Preliminary survey results showed that the Conway County tornado touched down east of Cleveland and north of Center Ridge, according to the weather service.

Brown described the path as "fairly short," with the tornado traveling at about 70 mph.

Emergency management officials reported to the weather service that trees were downed and homes damaged in the areas of Jerusalem, Cleveland and Center Ridge. A camper was also reported destroyed.

Additional information, including the tornado’s exact length and path, was not immediately known Thursday evening.

No injuries were reported after the twister struck the county, according to the Conway County Office of Emergency Management.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that other counties sustaining damage in storms Tuesday and Wednesday were Van Buren, Sharp, Crawford, Searcy, Izard, Independence, Jackson, Johnson, Cleburne, Greene, Lawrence and Mississippi.

Brown said survey crews would be traveling to Pope County later this week to determine whether storm damage was consistent with a tornado touching down.