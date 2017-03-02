4 people die in 2 days on state's roads

At least four people died in separate road crashes in the state Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said.

A 60-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, Conway police said.

The Police Department wrote on Twitter that the driver died after his vehicle hit a light pole on Dave Ward Drive and ended up in a ditch.

No additional information was available about the crash.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

A road collision in Yell County on Tuesday afternoon left one man dead and another hurt, according to the Arkansas State Police.

In a preliminary report, the agency said the crash happened shortly before 2:45 p.m. as Jeffrey L. Jones of Pottsville was traveling east on Arkansas 22.

At one point, a westbound 2001 Dodge driven by Daniel M. Hebert, 55, of Dardanelle crossed the centerline and struck Jones' 2005 Chevrolet, police said.

Jones was pronounced dead by Yell County coroner Donna Wells, authorities said. Hebert was reportedly injured in the crash.

Weather conditions at the time were described in the report as clear and dry.

A Maumelle man died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon that also injured two other Arkansans, state police said.

Donald Roberts, 62, was driving a 2005 Buick south on Arkansas 51 in Mississippi County about 4 p.m. when his vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a northbound 2014 Ford, according to a preliminary crash report.

Police said Roberts was killed. The driver and a passenger in the Ford, John Mooore, 74, and Edith Moore, 70, both of Osceola, were injured and taken to a local hospital, according to reports.

The report stated that conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.

Also Tuesday, a 66-year-old Arkansas woman was killed and two other people were hurt in a head-on collision in Phillips County, state police said.

Georgia Prater of Marianna was a passenger in a 1998 Dodge Ram that was traveling north on Arkansas 1 shortly before 1 p.m. when a 2014 Dodge Charger traveling south crossed the road's centerline and hit the oncoming vehicle, according to a preliminary crash report.

Prater suffered fatal injuries in the crash, police said. The driver of the Charger, 25-year-old Marcus Nealy of Lexa, and the driver of the Ram, 74-year-old Lillie Lott of Marianna, were reportedly injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.

Police said conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.

There have been at least 75 deaths on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.

Metro on 03/02/2017