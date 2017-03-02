Agency envisions slashes in budget, programs at EPA

WASHINGTON -- The Office of Management and Budget has suggested deep cuts in the Environmental Protection Agency's budget that would reduce its staff by one-fifth in the first year and eliminate dozens of programs, according to details of a document reviewed by The Washington Post.

While White House officials already have indicated that they plan to increase defense spending at the expense of other discretionary funding, the document spells out exactly how this new approach will affect long-standing federal programs that directly affect Americans' everyday lives.

"The administration's 2018 budget blueprint will prioritize rebuilding the military and making critical investments in the nation's security. It will also identify the savings and efficiencies needed to keep the nation on a responsible fiscal path," the document says. "Your [funding] level highlights the trade-offs and choices inherent in pursing these goals."

Acknowledging that the cuts "will create many challenges," the document adds that the funding level "also can serve as catalyst for how the agency functions in the next 10 or 20 years or beyond. By looking ahead and focusing on clean water, clean air and other core responsibilities, rather than activities that are not required by law, EPA will be able to effectively achieve its mission."

The plan to slash EPA's staff from its current level of 15,000 to 12,000 is one of several changes the new administration has asked agency staff members to comment on. Multiple individuals briefed on the plan confirmed the request by the Office of Management and Budget, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposal also dictates cutting the agency's grants to states, and its air and water programs by 30 percent and eliminating 38 separate programs. Programs designated for zero funding include grants to clean up brownfields, which are abandoned industrial sites; a national electronic manifest system for hazardous waste; environmental justice programs; climate-change initiatives; and funding for Alaskan native villages.

The agency's Office of Research and Development could face a cut of up to 42 percent, according to an individual apprised of the administration's plans. The document eliminates funding for the office's "contribution to the U.S. Global Change Research Program," a climate initiative that then-President George H.W. Bush began in 1989.

S. William Becker, executive director of the National Association of Clean Air Agencies, said in an email that the proposed cuts would devastate critical federal financial support for communities across the country.

"These cuts, if enacted by Congress, will rip the heart and soul out of the national air pollution control program and jeopardize the health and welfare of tens of millions of people around the country," Becker said.

The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Any such cuts would have to be codified through the congressional appropriations process. But the initial proposal reflects an overall push by the administration to boost federal funding for defense while cutting back on discretionary spending elsewhere, including at the EPA.

Greenpeace spokesman Travis Nichols said in an email that it is not accidental that the cutbacks would disproportionately affect poorer Americans and minority groups.

"While this 'zero out' strategy would impact nearly every community in the United States, a close examination shows the burden of these cuts will fall hardest on the health of low-income Americans and people of color," Nichols said. "This is environmental racism in action."

