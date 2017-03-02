Home / Latest News /
Arkansas governor signs college grant program into law
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:25 p.m.
PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed into law a new program providing two years of tuition and fees at an Arkansas community or technical college for students enrolling in high-demand fields of study.
Hutchinson on Thursday signed legislation outlining his proposed ArFuture Grants program. The program will be funded by redirecting $8.2 million in general funds from other grant programs. The measure takes effect immediately.
The grant will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis to traditional, home-school and non-traditional students in the state. They are targeted toward students in high-demand fields, or in science, technology, engineering or mathematics fields.
Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas governor signs college grant program into law
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.