Arkansas governor signs college grant program into law

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed into law a new program providing two years of tuition and fees at an Arkansas community or technical college for students enrolling in high-demand fields of study.

Hutchinson on Thursday signed legislation outlining his proposed ArFuture Grants program. The program will be funded by redirecting $8.2 million in general funds from other grant programs. The measure takes effect immediately.

The grant will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis to traditional, home-school and non-traditional students in the state. They are targeted toward students in high-demand fields, or in science, technology, engineering or mathematics fields.

