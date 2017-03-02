Arkansas man killed in Conway after vehicle hits light pole

An Arkansas man was killed after his vehicle struck a light pole, then ran into a drainage ditch in Faulkner County Monday morning, authorities said.

William M. Watson, 59, of Conway was driving a 2013 Nissan east on Dave Ward Drive near an intersection with Equity Avenue in Conway around 9:20 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Nissan veered off the road and struck a light pole, police said. The vehicle then went into an embankment, where it hit a storm drain.

Watson was pronounced dead at the scene, and no one else was reported injured.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Watson's death is the 75th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary numbers.