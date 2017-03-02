Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 02, 2017, 12:21 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas revenue rises in February, lowers budget cut fears

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:31 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas finance officials say the state's revenue in February beat expectations, and the governor says the numbers reduce the likelihood of the budget cuts that he had told agencies were possible.

The state Department of Finance and Administration on Thursday said net available revenue last month totaled $276.7 million. That's $3.2 million below February 2016 but $40.9 million above forecast.

The state's net revenue for the fiscal year that began July 1 totals $3.4 billion, which is $19 million above the same point last year and $15 million below forecast.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson last month had told several agencies to draw up contingency plans for possible budget cuts after the state's revenue had fallen $57 million below forecast.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas revenue rises in February, lowers budget cut fears

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online