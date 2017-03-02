Arkansas Supreme Court: No stay in place blocking executions

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Supreme Court has rejected an effort to invalidate orders setting executions for eight death row inmates, saying there's no stay preventing the executions from taking place.

The state's highest court Thursday granted Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's request to clarify that there is no stay for the eight men who are scheduled to be put to death in April. The inmates' attorneys had argued a stay was still in place since an amended complaint over Arkansas' lethal injection law was pending in a lower court.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday set four double executions during a 10-day period in April, although the state is lacking one of the drugs needed to put the men to death.