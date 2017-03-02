Business news in brief

Lowe's shares surge 9.5% on hot 4Q

Lowe's Cos. proved once again that Americans' appetite to spend money on their homes hasn't abated.

The chain's profit and sales topped analysts' projections in the fourth quarter, as did the Mooresville, N.C.-based company's full-year forecast. That sent the company's shares up the most in almost eight years Wednesday.

Rival chain Home Depot Inc. posted results last week that also exceeded estimates and said it expected the U.S. home-improvement market to remain strong this year on higher property values.

"We've entered 2017 well-positioned to capitalize on a favorable macroeconomic backdrop for home improvement," Lowe's Chief Executive Officer Robert Niblock said in a statement.

Lowe's shares rose $7.08, or 9.5 percent, to close Wednesday at $81.45. The stock had advanced 4.6 percent this year through Tuesday.

Fourth-quarter profit was 86 cents a share, excluding some items, exceeding the 79-cent average estimate seen by analysts. Sales jumped 19 percent to $15.8 billion, compared with projections for $15.4 billion.

The company also released its first outlook for this year, forecasting earnings per share of $4.64 on sales growth of 5 percent.

-- Bloomberg News

Bonuses cut for top Wells Fargo execs

Wells Fargo will withhold 2016 cash bonuses from eight senior executives and reduce compensation received in 2014 as the board holds managers accountable for the company's bogus-account scandal.

The actions cut a total of about $32 million in pay and equity awards from executives including Chief Executive Officer Tim Sloan and Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry, the San Francisco-based bank said Wednesday in a statement. Wells Fargo reduced some equity awards received in 2014 by as much as 50 percent, according to the statement.

The actions, "though not related to any findings of improper behavior, are part of the board's ongoing efforts to promote accountability and ensure Wells Fargo puts customer interests first," Chairman Stephen Sanger said in the statement. "We will continue to work to make right what went wrong and remain focused on providing the accountability and oversight that our customers, employees, and investors expect and deserve."

The board's investigation into the scandal is continuing, Wells Fargo said. Sloan, who took over as CEO after John Stumpf stepped down last year, said he supports the board's action.

-- Bloomberg News

Hershey to cut workforce by 15 percent

HERSHEY, Pa. -- Hershey expects to cut its global workforce by about 15 percent, with the reductions coming mostly from hourly employees outside the United States.

The Pennsylvania chocolate maker also trimmed its forecast for long-term sales growth to between 2 percent and 4 percent, down from the previous 3 percent to 5 percent. The company attributed the lowered expectation to changes in U.S. shopping habits and macroeconomic challenges overseas.

The maker of Hershey chocolate bars and other candies said a smaller workforce is part of its effort to streamline the company and improve its operating profit margin. Hershey is expecting pretax charges of up to $425 million over the next three years as a result of the plan, which includes the costs of closing plants and offices and other expenses related to job cuts.

Hershey Co. operates eight factories outside the U.S. As of December, Hershey employed approximately 16,300 full-time and 1,680 part-time employees worldwide. A 15 percent workforce reduction would therefore represent about 2,700 employees.

-- The Associated Press

Croatia, Slovenia spar over wine name

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia -- Slovenian winemakers warned the European Union Wednesday that Croatia has presented "partly forged" documents while getting permission to use the Teran red wine brand in the 28-nation bloc.

Neighboring EU members Slovenia and Croatia have long been at odds over the use of the Teran name. Slovenia says it has exclusive rights to the brand, which it considers a national treasure. The thick red wine produced from Refosco vine grapes in Istria near the Adriatic coast is known for its distinctive aroma which resembles the scent of wild berries.

Last Friday, however, the EU's executive arm, the European Commission, effectively allowed Croatian winemakers to use the name under certain conditions.

The Commission said Croatian producers will be able to use the Teran name for the wine made in the Croatian part of the Istrian Peninsula the two countries share, and on condition that the name Hrvatska Istra, or Croatian Istria, on the wine bottle label is bigger than the Teran name.

The head of a Slovenian group to protect Teran, Marjan Colja, said the group informed EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan that Croatia used out-of-date documents to outline its case.

"It is mostly about the Croatian documentation, which is partly forged," Colja said. "I must say that this was somewhat new information for the Commission."

Slovenian producers also told Hogan that they would file a complaint with the European Anti-Fraud Office. The group also said it will continue to prepare a lawsuit against the Commission at the EU Court if it doesn't withdraw the decision.

Slovenia and Croatia, both former republics of Yugoslavia, have been at odds over a number of other issues, including their long-standing border dispute on the Adriatic Sea.

-- The Associated Press

Exxon Mobil's CEO vows to lift yield

NEW YORK -- The new chief executive of Exxon Mobil said the company will increase production and has a mix of projects that will let Exxon respond to any level of oil and gas prices.

Darren Woods also said Tuesday at a meeting with investors that Exxon is committed to increasing its dividend and will buy back shares when the company has extra cash.

Wall Street is concerned about slow growth and falling profits at Exxon. To allay those concerns, Woods said the company will increase production 2 percent a year from 2016 through 2020.

Exxon shares rose $1.70, or 2 percent, to close Wednesday at $83.02.

-- The Associated Press

