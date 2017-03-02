Free throws seal deal for Caddo Hills

QUITMAN -- The Caddo Hills Lady Indians finally broke through the ceiling.

Participants in five consecutive state tournaments under Coach James Owens, Caddo Hills (23-13) won its first state tournament game in that time by defeating Conway Christian 47-45 in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament Wednesday.

"That's why we celebrated like we had won the state,'' Owens said. "It's been a while. "

The victory earns the Lady Indians a second-round meeting with Earle at 4 p.m. today.

Earning the celebration was not easy. Coach Jamie Williams' Lady Eagles (15-17) led the back-and-forth contest 45-44 with 1:29 left on a pair of free throws by junior Lauren Kinley.

Caddo Hills regained the lead at 46-45 on two free throws by senior Rachel Dumont with 1:02 left.

Conway Christian had opportunities to regain the lead because Caddo Hills was 1 of 5 from the free-throw line in the final minute, but the Lady Eagles had a pair of turnovers and three missed shots in the closing minute.

"Normally we shoot free throws better than that,'' Owens said of Caddo Hills.

Freshman Taylor Allen led Caddo Hills with 10 points, and sophomore Rachel Dumont had nine. Jordan Powell and Jessica Martin, the team's lone seniors, had seven each while sophomore Alex Jackson added a pair of three-pointers.

Conway Christian was paced by senior Katie Dather with 17 points. Adrianna Ferrand added 10 points.

CARLISLE 57, CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 42

The Camden Harmony Grove Lady Hornets (21-10) trailed all game until forging a 36-36 tie late in the third quarter, but Carlisle finished strong for the first-round victory.

DeShaye Ricks led the Lady Bison (28-4) with 15 points. Kylie Warren chipped in 10 and Kayla Golleher had eight.

Harmony Grove was led by Sidney Pigott with 20 points. Genus Smith chipped in 12 points.

Carlisle faces tournament host Quitman tonight in the quarterfinals.

HECTOR 57, BRINKLEY 52, 2OT

Darci Fountain, who hit a three-pointer in the closing seconds to force overtime and had five points in the second overtime to carry Hector over Brinkley. Fountain finished with 15 points, 10 of them in the fourth quarter and overtimes. Hector (21-12) was led by Cassidy Haley with 20 points and Paige Lee with 15. Brinkley (16-10) was led by Destiny Cartwright with 17 points. Gabrielle Pride scored 11 and Kennedy Reinhart added 10.

