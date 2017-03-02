Calls grow for Sessions to withdraw from Russia probe

WASHINGTON — A growing number of Republicans joined Democratic leaders on Thursday in calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to step aside from an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election.

Top Democrats demanded that Sessions resign as the nation's top law enforcement officer after the revelation that he had twice talked with Moscow's U.S. envoy during the campaign. Sessions' conversations with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak seem to contradict Sessions' sworn statements to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi accused Sessions of "lying under oath," and she and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Sessions should step down. Schumer said the Justice Department to appoint a special prosecutor to examine the federal investigation into the Kremlin's meddling in the U.S. election has been compromised by Sessions.

"There's nothing wrong with meeting with the Russian ambassador. If there was nothing wrong, why don't you just tell the truth?" Schumer told reporters. "It was definitely extremely misleading to say the least"

"I have said that, when it's appropriate, I will recuse myself" from the investigation, Sessions told MSNBC on Thursday.

At least three Republicans — Reps. Jason Chaffetz of Utah, Darrell Issa of California and Tom Cole of Oklahoma — have said they want Sessions to withdraw from the inquiry.

The attorney general "is going to need to recuse himself at this point," Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, told MSNBC.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, said he thought Sessions "needs to clarify what these meetings were." He said it isn't unusual for members of Congress to meet with ambassadors, but he added that if a question arose about the integrity of a federal investigation, "I think it'd be easier" for an attorney general to step away,

