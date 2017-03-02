Charleston upsets Prescott

BALD KNOB -- Prescott became the second No. 1 girls seed to fall from the Class 3A state tournament, losing to No. 4 seed Charleston 45-40 Wednesday at Bulldog Arena in Bald Knob.

Charleston returns Friday to face either Bald Knob or Mountain View at 7 p.m. Those two teams will play today at 4 p.m.

Wednesday's first-round state tournament matchup was the first between the Lady Wolves and the Lady Tigers.

After a back-and-forth first half, Charleston (18-10) took the lead for good in the third quarter at 20-18 on an inside basket by Jada McDowell. Prescott forced a 22-22 tie with 3:30 in the third but trailed 27-23 to start the fourth on a three-pointer by Allie Green off the Lady Tigers' motion offense.

"They got the lead, and they did a good job of spreading the floor," Prescott Coach B.J. Rogers said. "When they spread us out we got a little less disciplined in what we have done all year. We allowed them to penetrate, and they kicked it out a couple of times and hit some threes."

Rogers was disappointed in the loss, but he was proud of his team.

"This bunch of girls won seven games a year ago, and this season we turned it around with 24 wins with only nine losses," Rogers said. "I am so proud of them for buying in and putting together a great season."

Charleston led by seven at 31-24 with 6:33 to play before Prescott (24-9) made one last run at taking the lead, cutting the Lady Tigers' cushion to 34-32 with two minutes to play. Charleston regrouped to lead 39-34 before Prescott got within two points at 39-37.

The Lady Tigers closed out the victory by hitting 5 of 6 free throws.

Prescott led 8-7 after one quarter and Charleston led 18-17 at the half.

McDowell led the Lady Tigers with 13 points, while Hattie Newhart added 11 points and Lacey McKenzie chipped in with 8 points.

Charleston made 11 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter, while Prescott went 7 for 11 at the foul line.

For Charleston Coach Jason Rucker, the matchup was one his team was not used to seeing.

"They [Prescott] definitely play at a different speed than we have seen all year," Rucker said. "We felt like if we could limit their offensive rebounds and eliminate our turnovers, we had a chance to win the game."

Prescott got 10 points from junior forward Haleigh Wiley, the only Lady Wolves' player to finish with 10 or more points. Kayla Roberts and Lacie Nolan added seven points each for the Lady Wolves.

JESSIEVILLE 62, GENOA CENTRAL 48

Senior Kellie Lampo poured in 32 points and Faith Bratton added 22 to carry Jessieville into a second-round matchup today against Hoxie. Eden Crow led Genoa Central with a team-high 18 points. Victoria Hill added 16 points and Carly Wood finished with 14. Jessieville trailed 15-13 after one quarter and 32-29 at halftime before pulling away in the fourth quarter to move into today’s game.

