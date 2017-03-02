Clinton Hunger Run registration underway

CLINTON — The fifth annual Clinton Hunger Run is set to take off at 9 a.m. March 25, with a goal of raising at least $10,000 to divide between two food banks in Van Buren County.

Meagin Warren, race director, said the 5K run/walk makes a big impact to end hunger.

“It’s huge for our community; that $5,000 feeds hundreds and hundreds of families,” she said.

Last year, $10,000 was raised, which was divided between the Choctaw Food Bank, 20 Arkansas 330 E., and Van Buren County Foods for Life, U.S. 65B in Clinton.

The Clinton Hunger Run is scheduled for a shotgun start, and the race will begin and end at the Van Buren County Courthouse in downtown Clinton.

“We are a certified course,” Warren said, and the race is chip-timed.

All ages are welcome, too.

“Lots of kids participate in the race, which is great. It raises awareness in their eyes,” she said, referring to the issue of hunger. Warren said her son, Colton, 8, has run the race since he was 4.

Five levels of medals will be given in each age group. The cost is $20 for anyone 18 or older and $15 for anyone younger than 18. Families of four may register for $60.

Registration is available online at www.clintonhungerrun.com, and anyone registering by Tuesday is guaranteed a technical T-shirt, she said.

“Last year, we raised $10,000, so we’re trying to at least meet that or exceed that,” Warren said.

She said 350-plus people registered last year, and about 275 participated. Sometimes people wake up, and if it’s cold or it looks like it might rain, they stay in bed, she said.

However, the money goes for a good cause, Warren said.

Claude Ruiz has operated the Choctaw Food Bank with his wife, Karin, the past 11 years. He said hunger is a growing problem in Van Buren County.

He received $5,000 last year from the race, along with Foods For Life of Van Buren County.

Ruiz said $5,000 “goes a long, long way” toward buying food.

“Every dollar that you donate, I can turn it into $5. I have five times the buying power [at the Arkansas Food Bank],” he said, adding that he buys food for 18 cents a pound. He also gets grants and has other sources.

“We [feed] 400 families every week, … and probably 20 to 25 new families every week,” he said. “It stays around 400. … Some don’t come back; some have been regular the past 11 years.” Also, the food bank serves anyone in the county who is in need; there are no income guidelines.

He offers a “client’s choice” food bank.

“I have it sitting out on tables, and they choose the kind of items they use, the meat, the canned goods, … the milk, all that,” he said. “We don’t do bags or boxes — waste of time, and money and effort. It’s the best way.”

Children’s books are displayed on a table, too, for families to take home.

Warren said she and her daughter, 6, have volunteered at the Choctaw Food Bank.

“You have a lot of diversity that comes in there,” Warren said. “It’s wonderful, and they get the kids involved. They make people feel welcome. I enjoy working down there.”

Warren said participants in the Clinton Hunger Run can bring canned food to donate, too.

To celebrate the fifth year of the event, Warren said that in addition to medals, trophies will be awarded.

The atmosphere around the race is festive, too, she said.

“We have a Zumba warm-up before the race, which is fun, and there’s music,” she said. During the race, participants can recharge with oranges, bananas, orange juice and water, and there will be doughnuts, coffee and hot dogs, too.

Warren said she hopes to have the Clinton High School Band play at the 1-mile point on the route.

“We’re trying to get it where it’s more a community event,” she said.

Warren, who is also a part-time pharmacist, said Clinton native Whitteni Lindsey, who has since moved to Paragould, is the race/walk founder. A runner, Lindsey wanted to start something to give back to the community, Warren said.

Although Warren said she usually runs the race, an injury will sideline her this year.

“I couldn’t do this by myself; I have a great, great board of ladies who make this happen,” she said. “They are just as much a part of this as I am.”

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.