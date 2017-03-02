Cotton, Crawford plan town hall Saturday in Heber Springs

HEBER SPRINGS — U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton plans another town hall in Arkansas, this time in Heber Springs alongside U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford.

The Republican lawmakers announced Thursday that the town hall will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Heber Springs Community Center.

The event comes on the heels of a raucous town hall that Cotton held last month in Springdale. There, Cotton faced a combative crowd of 2,200 people who questioned him about immigration, health care reform and Cotton's support for President Donald Trump's policies. Cotton extended the Springdale event by 30 minutes to continue answering questions from the crowd.

Arkansas' senior U.S. senator, John Boozman, hosted a telephone town hall earlier this week.