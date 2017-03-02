Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 02, 2017, 2:05 p.m.

Debate prompts Garfield creator to clarify cat's gender

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:01 p.m.

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/MICHAEL CONROY, FILE

In this June 9, 1998, file photo, Garfield creator Jim Davis pauses after drawing the cartoon character in his Muncie, Ind., office.

Garfield's gender has become the subject of an internet debate.

The Washington Post reported Wikipedia locked changes on the animated cat's page after the site's volunteer editors battled over whether the animated cat is male or not.

The controversy bubbled up two years after Garfield creator Jim Davis told viral content site Mental Floss that as a cat, Garfield is "not really male or female."

Davis sought to clear up the controversy this week, telling the Post that "Garfield is male" and has a girlfriend named Arlene. Davis' spokeswoman told The Associated Press that he also told the Post he likes animals because "they're not perceived as being any particular gender, race, age or ethnicity" and said the "humor could be enjoyed by a broader demographic."

