Doss comes up big late as Marion advances

PEARCY -- Shaun Doss scored 28 points, including a 15-footer with 2.2 seconds remaining in double overtime, to allow Marion to get past Sheridan 51-49 in Wednesday's opening round of the Class 6A state tournament at Lake Hamilton High School's Wolf Arena.

Marion (13-13) missed last-second shots to win in regulation and at the end of the first overtime, but Doss' pull-up jumper from the right side found its mark and sent the Patriots into today's quarterfinals against El Dorado.

Doss also had five rebounds and two steals.

"You hear it all the time, but I'm going to say the same thing: Doss is our Swiss Army Knife," Marion Coach Irving Clay said. "Whatever we need, that's what he does. He plays defense. He rebounds the ball. He scores. He's been doing that all year. That's what he does for us."

Doss had 10 points in the fourth quarter and two overtimes. Doss blocked a shot on Sheridan's previous possession prior to hitting the game-winner.

Sheridan (13-14) called a timeout with 1.8 seconds remaining and set up an inbound play under the Marion basket. Junior Tyler Cleveland took an out-of-bounds pass and ran the inline before passing the ball across mid-court to senior Aron Theiss, who caught the ball but had no time to shoot. The officials ruled that the clock had started early, giving the Yellowjackets a second chance.

Sheridan's hand was tipped. though.

"That's a special situation play that we practice weekly," Sheridan Coach Joe Scott said. "When we threw it inline-to-inline they started the clock on us. That killed our whole play. We set it back up, but they knew what we were going to do then."

Scott said his team made a minor adjustment but basically attempted the same play. The second time, however, Cleveland threw the ball over the head of Theiss and out of bounds. Marion was able to run out the clock.

Cleveland hit 3 three-pointers and led Sheridan with 18 points. Cleveland had a chance to put Sheridan ahead with 14.9 seconds left in the first overtime when he rebounded his own shot and hit a running 5-footer to tie the game at 47-47. Cleveland, however, failed to convert on a three-point play after being fouled.

"I don't want to take anything away from either team, but we were both struggling today," Clay said. "We did the best we could with what we have to work with and they did the best they could with what they had to work with. We both made key buckets, but I thought our defense helped us out at the end with a block."

Theiss added 12 points and had five rebounds for Sheridan. Senior Kamari Marrs scored eight points for Marion while Martinez Harper led the Patriots with four assists.

"That was an incredible game," Scott said. "Doss hit an incredible shot to win it. My boys played extremely hard. We have nothing to hang our heads about. We lost in double overtime in the state tournament. We had a great season."

PINE BLUFF 38, BENTON 35

Senior guard Caleb Parker scored 14 points and came up with a key steal late in the fourth quarter as the Zebras (20-8) rallied for a victory over the Panthers (19-9). Benton’s Jai Peters hit a three-pointer at the end of the third quarter to give the Panthers a 30-25 lead, but it was Benton’s last field goal Pine Bluff scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter to grab a 34-30 lead. Peters, though, would have a chance to tie the game at 36-36, but he missed one of two free throws with 10.7 seconds to play. Benton was unable to regain possession, and Pine Bluff’s DeQuan Morris hit a game-ending dunk. Peters finished with 13 points and Fred Harris added 10 for Benton.

JACKSONVILLE 75, LAKE HAMILTON 59

Senior Tyree Appleby scored 24 points, handed out 7 assists and grabbed 8 rebounds as the Titans (15-14) pulled away from the Wolves (18-11).

Jacksonville led 25-18 at the half and increased its lead to 13 (48-35) by the start of the final quarter. Lake Hamilton managed to claw back to within eight, before the Titans made one final surge to put the game away.

Sophomore D’Andre Allen added 14 points for Jacksonville, while senior Chris Williams and junior Christian White each scored 12.

Sophomore Clyde Hill came off the bench to lead Lake Hamilton with 18 points. Sophomore reserve Sebastion Vinson added 12 points.

