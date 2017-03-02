ENTERTAINMENT NOTES

Elsewhere in entertainment and the arts:

TODAY

'Nature in Print'

A reception, 6-8 p.m. today, marks the official opening of "Nature in Print: Arkansas Printmakers Exploring the Natural World," works by Arkansas printmakers Miranda Young, Daniella Napolitano and Sarah Burns, on display in the Galleries at Wildwood, Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock. Napolitano will demonstrate relief printing at the reception, sponsored by Boulevard Bread Co.; admission is free. At 7 p.m., Arkansas jazzman John Willis performs for a House Concert; admission is by donation (recommended: $15). Call (501) 821-7275 or visit wildwoodpark.org. The Art in the Park exhibition will remain on display through April 9.

In conjunction with the exhibition, Wildwood will hold a hands-on nature printmaking workshop for kids 13 and older and adults, 1-4 p.m. March 11. Burns will guide participants on using images from nature to inspire original multicolor foam print engraving plates. Cost is $60. Registration is required; there's a 20-participant limit. Call (501) 821-7275, Extension 259; email rachel@wildwoodpark.org; or visit wildwoodpark.org.

FRIDAY

Organ recital

Organist David Baskeyfield will give a recital at 8 p.m. Friday at The Cathedral of St. Andrew, 617 S. Louisiana St., Little Rock, under the aegis of the Central Arkansas chapter, American Guild of Organists. Baskeyfield's program includes transcriptions of the Adagio and Fugue in c minor, K. 546, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Paul Dukas; Plymouth Suite by Percy Whitlock; Variations sur un Psaume Huguenot by Andre Isoir; and Introduction, Passacaglia and Fugue by Healey Willan. Admission is free. Call (501) 374-2794.

History 'sandwich'

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program's March "Sandwiching in History" tour, noon Friday, will visit the Old Central Fire Station, 506 Main St., North Little Rock. The two-story brick building with a three-bay front facade, now houses the North Little Rock History Commission. Admission is free; participants should bring lunches. Call (501) 324-9880, email info@arkansaspreservation.org or visit arkansaspreservation.org.

Baroque program

Soloists Mary Sandell, soprano; Diana Salesky, alto; David Schnell, tenor; and Paul Murray, bass, will join the University of Arkansas at Monticello Chamber Choir, members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Kent Skinner for a program of Baroque music, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Calvary Baptist Church, 5700 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. The program will include "Ehre Sei Dir, Christe" by Heinrich Schutz, "Befiehl dem Engel" by Dietrich Buxtehude, the Magnificat by Antonio Vivaldi, and two cantatas, No. 150 and No. 54m by Johann Sebastian Bach. Arkansas Symphony co-concertmasters Kiril Laskarov and Andrew Irvin will solo in the slow movement from Bach's Concerto for Two Violins. Admission is free. Call (870) 460-1060.

Steel Magnolias

Community Theater of Jacksonville will stage Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive, Jacksonville. The cast includes Brandy Everett as Truvy, Patty Moneagle as Clairee, Gabi Baltzley as Shelby, Shann Nobles as M'Lynn, Marsha Ullendorf as Ouiser and Tracy Courage as Annelle. The production is in partnership with the Jacksonville Community Center, with "special thanks to" Arthur's Beauty College and Elite Salon. Tickets are $15, $13 for senior citizens and active duty military, $10 for children 12 and younger. Call (501)-286-3638 or (501) 658-2044 or email communitytheaterofjacksonville@gmail.com.

'True to Form'

"True to Form," the March exhibit at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., Hot Springs, will feature works in a variety of materials, from wood and steel to paintings, by Donnie Copeland, Robert Fogel, Robyn Horn, Sandra Sell and Gene Sparling, opens with a reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday, in conjunction with the monthly downtown Hot Springs Gallery Walk. The exhibit will be on display through March 31. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday or by appointment. Admission to the reception and the gallery are free. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Spooky musical

The South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado, will stage The Addams Family, A New Musical Comedy (music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, book by Rick Elice and Marshall Brickman), 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and March 9-11 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Sponsors are SAMA Healthcare, Teague Auto Group and Southern Bancorp. Tickets are $25, $15 for members, $5 for students. Call (870) 862-5474 or visit saac-arts.org.

SATURDAY

Percussion festival

The University of Central Arkansas Percussion Club and UCA music department will host the annual UCA Percussion Festival, starting at noon Saturday at the Snow Fine Arts Center, UCA, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Guests include Florida State University faculty member John Parks, Interlochen Arts Academy Director of Percussion Studies Keith Aleo and percussion duo Tierra Fria (Connor Stevens and UCA alumnus Brant Blackard). Admission is free. Call (501) 450-5236 or email btyson@uca.edu.

SUNDAY

Country concert

Country singer/songwriter Luke Combs will perform 7 p.m. Sunday in the Ed Coulter Performing Arts Center, Vada Sheid Community Development Center, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, 1600 S. College St., Mountain Home. Tickets are $15 plus service fee, Call (800) 965-9324 or visit thesheid.com.

TICKETS

ZZ Top at Robinson

Tickets -- $60.75-$126.75 plus possible fees -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for ZZ Top's "Tonnage" tour concert, 8 p.m. May 26 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, West Markham Street and Broadway, Little Rock. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit Ticketmaster.com.

Weekend on 03/02/2017