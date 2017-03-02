Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 02, 2017, 10:32 a.m.

Ex-NAACP leader criticized for passing herself off as black gets new African name

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:26 a.m.

PHOTO BY NBC NEWS

In this image released by NBC News, former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal appears on the "Today" show set on Tuesday, June 16, 2015, in New York. Dolezal was born to two parents who say they are white, but she chooses instead to self-identify as black. Her ability to think she has a choice shows a new fluidity in race in a diversifying America, a place where the rigid racial structures that defined most of this countryís history seems, for some, to be falling to the wayside. (Anthony Quintano/NBC News via AP)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Spokane, Wash., NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal, who resigned amid criticism that she was passing herself off as black, has changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo.

Court documents show a judge granted her request Oct. 7, 2016. Her new name has origins in Africa.

The former Dolezal has acknowledged that she is "Caucasian biologically" but says she identifies as black.

Her race became a national topic of conversation in 2015 after a local news reporter questioned her on camera about her background.

She told Britain's The Guardian newspaper last week that that she can't find a job and the only work she has been offered is in reality TV and porn.

Her memoir is set to be released later this month.

