Fast Forward

Thursday, March 02, 2017, 2:21 a.m.

This article was published today at 1:58 a.m.

Gladys Knight

Midday walk across the bridge: Break out the greenery for the annual Irish Cultural Society of Arkansas St. Patrick's Day Parade, 1 p.m. March 11. The route goes from Third and Rock streets in Little Rock to Sixth and Main streets in North Little Rock. Along the way, there will be clowns, Irish wolfhounds, dancers, floats and music. Admission is free. Visit irisharkansas.org.

Midnight Train to Georgia: Gladys Knight, the "Empress of Soul," will strut her stuff at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 8 p.m. April 3. Tickets are $40-$65 plus fees. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

