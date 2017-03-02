Fishing this week

HOT SPOTS

LAKE MAUMELLE Water temperature is 57-60 degrees, and the lake level is 1 foot below normal. Black bass are excellent on crankbaits, wacky rig worms and jigs at depths of 25-30 feet on drop-offs and creek edges. But most black bass are moving into shallow water. Kentucky bass are excellent on jigs at 30 feet. White bass are excellent on the west end with Rooster Tails, CC Spoons, and deep-diving Bandits

and Bombers. Crappie 11-15 inches are good at 20-25 feet on minnows, chartreuse/white jigs, and 1.25-inch Itty Bit Swim’R. Catfishing is good at 25 feet on stink bait, small bream and chicken livers. LAKE OVERCUP The surface temperature is about 61 degrees. Bass fishing is good with plastic worms, medium-size swimbaits and squarebill crankbaits. Bream are biting crickets and worms in 3 feet of water. Crappie fishing is picking up on jigs and minnows at depths of 5-8 feet. One local angler caught 19 crappie on Saturday

morning and 12 on Sunday morning. A lot of catfish are being caught on yo-yos with bass minnows and on trot lines using cut shad and bream.

BEAVER LAKE Stripers are in the creek arms and are being caught at depths of 20-60 feet with live shad on free lines and lightly

weighted downlines. For artificial lures, troll small umbrella rigs with white or chartreuse grubs, Rapala No. 14 husky jerks or Smithwick Rogues with black or purple backs on planer boards with snap weights. Fukes, swimbaits and jigs are also productive for suspending fish. For surface action, 7-inch Redfins, Spooks and Pencil Poppers are effective. White bass are schooling at Horseshoe Bend, and walleyes are being caught in good numbers all over the lake at depths of 10-30 feet.