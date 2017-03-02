Florida's third-quarter run dooms UA women

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Ronni Williams scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and No. 11 seed Florida defeated the No. 14 seed Arkansas Razorbacks 71-61 on Wednesday in the first round of the SEC women's tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Williams posted her ninth double-double of the season in leading the Gators (15-15) into the second round where they will play No. 6 seed Texas A&M.

Dyandria Anderson added a career-high 19 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists; Delicia Washington added 11 points and 9 rebounds; and Tyshara Fleming contributed 9 rebounds and 5 blocks for Florida.

Senior Jessica Jackson scored 10 points for the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, which lost its 11th consecutive game to close the season.

The Gators made only two three-pointers to Arkansas' seven, but they made just as many field goals on 15 fewer attempts and had a 50-32 rebounding advantage.

Florida trailed Arkansas (13-17) by two when it outscored the Razorbacks 19-5 over the final 5½ minutes of the third to lead 52-40.

Arkansas finished 25 of 72 from the floor for 35 percent. The Razorbacks got to the line only six times, making four shots. Junior Devin Cosper and sophomore Bailey Zimmerman scored nine points each, while sophomore Malica Monk and freshman Keiryn Swenson added eight each for Arkansas.

Tournament glance

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Florida 71, Arkansas 61

Alabama 77, Vanderbilt 57

TODAY’S GAMES All times Central

Auburn vs. Georgia, 11 a.m. Tennessee vs. Alabama, 1:30 p.m. Mississippi vs. LSU, 5 p.m. Texas A&M vs. Florida, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

South Carolina vs. Auburn/Georgia, TBA Kentucky vs. Tennessee/Alabama, TBA Miss. State vs. Mississippi/LSU, TBA Missouri vs. Texas A&M/Florida, TBA

