Lavaca opens up strong

QUITMAN -- Winning a game in the state tournament was not that big of a deal for the Lavaca Golden Arrows. Just getting there was big enough.

The Arrows, a fourth-seed, took advantage of the opportunity and knocked off Blevins, a No. 3 seed, 47-40 in the Class 2A boys state tournament Wednesday afternoon.

"This is my fifth year and it's the first time I've had a team here,'' said Lavaca Coach Renner Reed. "It's probably been 10 or 12 years since they've been here. We've been close. We play in a tough regional."

The reward now for the Golden Arrows (23-9) is a quarterfinal meeting with Earle, a regional top seed, at 5:30 p.m. today.

"I know they are good,'' said Reed. "But there are 12 teams here and they are all good and playing for a state championship. We'll show up and if we play our game we will have a chance. Every team here has a chance."

Junior Ryan Dockery led Lavaca with 18 points and classmate Garrett Eck added 13.

The Golden Arrows used a late push to take a 24-19 halftime lead and were ahead 36-31 going into the final quarter.

Blevins (24-14) hung around and got as close as 40-39 with 2:57 left, but Lavaca closed on a 7-1 run to seal the victory.

Blevins' junior Zane Kircham led all scorers with 19.

EAST POINSETT COUNTY 69,

FOREMAN 46

Xzavier Reed led the way with 28 points as the Warriors (21-10) cruised past the Gators (17-12) in a first-round game.

Isaiah Taylor and Jase Whitfield scored 14 each and J'Sebian Brown added 10 for the Warriors.

Tucker Hall led Foreman with 12 points, while Kolton Moore added 9.

The Warriors will face Jacksonville Lighthouse at 8:30 p.m. today.

MARKED TREE 51, ENGLAND 44

Markel Perry scored 12 points to lead the balanced Indians over the Lions. Colby Malone added 11 points and Paul Coleman and Tray Brown scored eight each for Marked Tree (24-11). BJ Thompson led England (22-8) with 15 points. Brayden Brazeal scored eight for the Lions. Marked Tree next plays Bearden on Friday.

Sports on 03/02/2017